Cesafi All-Star teams lineup bared

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cesafi released the final lineup for the teams that will play against each other in this year’s All-Star game on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The college team A, to be coached by Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma’s Mike Reyes, will be led by the starting five combination of Sheldon Gahi of the University of the Visayas (UV), Justine Jules Langres of the University of San Carlos (USC), Jancork Cabahug of UV, Luigi Konrad Gabisan of the University of Cebu (UC) and Lamine Thiam of SWU-Phinma.

The rest of the team is composed of Paul Galinato (UC), John Carl Escalona of the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U), John Calvin Jabello (UC), Ted Saga (UV), Jemcerson Sable (CIT-U), Juan Miguel Gastador of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), Monic Soliva (UV), Red Louis Cachuela (SWU), John Maglasang (USPF), and Sommy Managor (USC).

The college team B coached by USC’s Bong Abad will have as starting five Shane Menina (UC), Joshua Magic Marata (USC), Gerald Fernandez (SWU), Renzo Galdo (UC), and Sameen Swint of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

The reserves are William Rosebelt Polican (SWU), Kurt Trangia (USC), Froiland Maglasang (UV), Sir Shaquille Imperial (SWU), Allyn Dyll Roncal (SWU), Alje Mendez (USPF), Jesse Aloro Jr. (CIT-U), Juan Miguel de la Torre (CIT-U), Michael Heinrich Maestre (UV) and Las Coulibaly (UV).

The players were chosen via votes from fans, media, league officials and team officials.