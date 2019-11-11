Valencia Police finds pickup truck used by suspects in ambush-slay of radio blocktimer

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental—The abandoned pick-up truck used by the other suspects in the murder of blocktimer Dindo Generoso was found on a vacant lot in an interior portion of West Balabag, Valencia here.

The pickup, a Mistubishi Strada, was found less than a kilometer from the highway.

The vehicle, according to Barangay Kagawad Celso Viente Jr. in an interview, was seen on Friday morning, November 8, 2019, by residents in the area.

However, it was reported to the Valencia Police Station only on Sunday morning, November 10,2019, according to Police Major Romeo Cubo.

Police Captain Saturnino Sedigo Jr., said they will check the chassis and engine number of the vehicle to determine the records of the vehicle. /bmjo