Lapu-Lapu City highlights statue of Lapu-Lapu in lighting ceremony

Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines—Lapu-Lapu City officials, led by Mayor Junard Chan, led a ceremonial lighting of the Christmas lights on the streets here on Monday night, November 11, 2019.

The ceremonial lighting dubbed “Pasko sa Lapu-Lapu” (Christmas in Lapu-Lapu) was held at the junction of the Airport Road and Marina Mall, where a statue of Lapu-Lapu made of recyclable materials and lit up by dancing Christmas lights was put up.

According to Mayor Chan, they highlighted Datu Lapu-Lapu as their Christmas icon as they prepare to commemorate the 500th year of the Victory of Mactan in 2021.

The ceremonial lighting was also conducted the night before the start of the activities for the annual celebration of the feast of Our Lady of the Rule in Lapu-Lapu City on November 21.

Mayor Chan was joined by Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, some city officials, fiesta executive committee chairman and the first lady of Lapu-Lapu City, Cindi Chan. /bmjo