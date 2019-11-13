Cebu City Hall employees to get Christmas bonus

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City hall employees have a reason to rejoice this Christmas season.

This after Mayor Edgardo Labella announced on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, that all regular and casual employees will receive a 14th month pay or Christmas bonus.

This is on top of the 13th month pay mandatory by law given to all employees of both public and private institutions.

Job-order employees will not receive the Christmas bonus since they are not employed by the City Hall.

Labella said he already ordered all department heads to process the payrolls of the employees who served at least four months to receive both 13th month and 14th month pay by November 15 or 30, 2019.

“I want the Christmas bonus to be released earlier, so the employees can also enjoy it earlier,” said Labella.

The mayor said the City Hall employees deserve the bonus for working hard in the past year.

The city also acquired the funds from the P16 billion payment of the 2015 sale of a 45-hectare at the South Road Properties (SRP). Furthermore, the city recently collected P7 billion worth of taxes from January to October 2019, according to the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office. /bmjo