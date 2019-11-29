3 schools benefit from Project E-lab

Three schools offering the Senior High course Electrical Installation and Maintenance (EIM) in Metro Cebu — Abellana National School, Mandaue City Comprehensive NHS and Naga City NHS — received refurbished laboratories under the Aboitiz Foundation and Visayan Electric Company’s Project E-lab.

The project assists public senior high schools that are offering the Electrical Installation and Maintenance course in providing adequate facilities for students to better prepare them for employment.

“Visayan Electric is committed to helping the Department of Education in giving the best education to students. Project E-lab is our way of ensuring this. We want you students to have complete facilities so you really learn and you will be ready to join the workforce when you graduate,” said Anton Mari Perdices, Visayan Electric Chief Operating Officer, during the turnover ceremonies at the Abellana National School.

The students, their teachers, school administrators and representatives from the Department of Education, Parents-Teachers Association and the barangay where the beneficiary schools are located witness the turnover ceremonies of the project, which cost over P1.5 million.

Dr. Robert Gallardo, DepEd Mandaue City Education Program Supervisor, thanked Visayan Electric for its generous donation and called on students to take inspiration from the electric utility’s generosity and study hard.

The turnover of the EIM laboratories to the three schools this year brings the Project E-lab beneficiaries in Cebu to 4 schools. Tisa National High School was Project E-lab’s first beneficiary in 2018.

Aside from Project E-lab, Visayan Electric also upgrades the wiring of public schools within its franchise area to ensure the safety of students and teachers. To date the utility has rewired a total of 4,364 classrooms in schools all over its franchise area.

Visayan Electric is the second largest electric utility in the Philippines. It serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga and four municipalities of the greater part of Metro Cebu — Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando.

Since 1905, the electric utility has been Cebu’s partner toward progress. The non-energy community outreach programs of company are key in promoting education, environment and community development within its franchise area. The Visayan Electric Corporate Social Responsibility activities are geared toward guiding the youth, the future movers of our nation.