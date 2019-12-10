PDEA-7: Destroyed 80 kilos of shabu are only 10% of the confiscated drugs in their custody

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated 10 percent of the confiscated illegal drugs of the Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) from their operations were disposed by thermal incineration in Apo Cement Compound this morning, December 10, 2019 at Barangay Tina-an, Naga City, Cebu.

These drugs were estimated to be in 80 kilograms with a dangerous drugs board (DDB) value of P194.2 million.

The earlier destruction would then leave about 90 percent more or an estimated 800 kilograms of illegal drugs were still in the custody of PDEA-7 that would also be subjected for disposal.

Wardley Getalla, director of PDEA-7, said that these 800 kilograms were part of the illegal drugs they confiscated during their operations from 1994 until 2019.

Getalla said that the drugs left in their storage facility were those with ongoing cases and had no court order yet.

He said the recently disposed drugs were the cases that had been solved, with a court order or suspects who have died.

“We were able to destroy almost all the drug evidence from the court,” said Getalla.

After the months-long inventory, Getalla said the disposal of the illegal drugs showed how sincere they were with the campaign against drugs, and that these drugs had no place in the society.

“We assure that there are no evidence that might be a subject for any recycling,” said Getalla.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) who was also present during the disposal activity, said that the destruction was an assurance that these drugs were not being returned to the market to be sold again.

“This will spare the law enforcement from possible recycling,” said De Leon.

Although there are are still at least 120 kilograms of illegal drugs under the custody of the Regional Crime Laboratory Office in Central Visayas (RCLO-7), De Leon assured there would again be another destruction activity.

He also added that there were now talks between the Cebu government and the police regarding the facility and the device needed for illegal drugs disposal so destruction could be made easier after court orders compared to arranging for facilities that would accept the offer dispose.

In this way, it will also be less expensive to dispose the illegal drugs.

The destruction this morning was accepted by Apo Cement Corporation and offered their thermal decomposition facility for free which usually costs at least P100,000. | dbs