MCWD board withdraws from case asking court to nullify termination of board members

CEBU CITY — Three members of board of directors of Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) have withdrawn as plaintiffs from the case seeking nullification of their termination.

“MCWD is withdrawing from the case that it filed for Declaration of Nullity of the Notice of Termination served upon the members of its Board by the Honorable Mayor (Edgardo Labella),” said Lawyer Rey Gealon, Cebu City legal officer.

Last November 8, the three remaining members of the MCWD board, Lawyers Ralph Sevilla and Cecilia Adlawan, and Augustus Pe Jr., sought the nullification of the notice of termination issued against them by Labella as well as an order by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) designating an interim board.

With the withdrawal of the MCWD as plaintiff, the MCWD legal department also withdrew as counsel to the plaintiff.

In a message, Lawyer Rey Gealon who heads the city legal office called the MCWD’s withdrawal as plaintiff a “welcome development.”

“The strength of the Mayor’s wisdom and reason, coupled with factual and legal bases as well as long-standing jurisprudence, to terminate its board members’ engagement may have descended upon MCWD, through its counsels,” Gealon said.

In the notice of termination, Labella noted that the consumers of MCWD had been greatly dissatisfied with its present service.

The mayor also said that the local government executives in these areas and Sangguniang Panglungsod had also expressed their dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, Mayor Labella told reporters he would name the new members of the MCWD in a month’s time.

The mayor said he had received several recommendations and applications for the positions./dbs