Guadalupe cops pursuing six minor detainees, who escaped from Operation Second Chance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police officers of the Guadalupe Police Station are conducting a hot pursuit operation to bring back at least six minor detainees of the Operation Second Chance in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, who escaped from the facility, this evening, December 22, 2019.

According to Police Corporal Glenn Gabucan, of Guadalupe police, they received a call about a riot inside the center at past 8 p.m. but as of this time, the responding officers are still determining what caused the riot.

This is already the second time this year, that the detained minors, who are children in conflict with the law, escaped the center.

The first one happened last October 4, 2019 where at least 11 minors escaped from the facility./dbs