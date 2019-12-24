Construction worker in Ormoc dead after tree falls on him

TACLOBAN CITY –– A construction worker was killed in Ormoc City, Leyte on Tuesday afternoon after a gemelina tree fell on him.

Joel Baledio, 38, was on his way home in Barangay Boroc, Ormoc on board his motorcycle when a gemelina tree fell and hit him due to the strong winds brought by Tropical Storm “Ursula.”

The Ormoc Rescue Team brought Baledio to the OSPA-FMC Medical Hospital but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

Based on the 2 p.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 was hoisted over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Camotes Islands.

Eastern Samar had been without power since 1 p.m. on Tuesday following heavy rains and strong winds that toppled some electric posts./lzb