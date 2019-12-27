Beauty queen Sam Lo ends 2019 with Mounth Pulag climb

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In her recent adventure, beauty queen Samantha Ashley Lo showed people can always conquer their fears and challenge their limits after she climbed Mount Pulag a few days before Christmas.

The Cebuana stunner, who encountered issues when she competed for Miss Grand International 2019 as a Philippine representative, posted empowering words on her Instagram account which encapsulates her year.

“We fall. We break. We fail. But then, we rise. We heal. We overcome,” she wrote.

She emphasized the value of respect in her post, a lesson she learned after climbing the third highest point in the Philippines.

“I think the greatest thing about Mt. Pulag is the respect people give it. We respect the silence and do not pollute the air with the noise,” she said.

She even asked permission from the trees when she took pictures.

“When trekking, we gave way to the natives and walk the same path so as not to create sand erosion. And no campfires are started either. And in reward this remarkable mountain will you the most beautiful and raw scenes of nature, the cleanest air and fresh mineral water, colors of sunset you’ve never seen before,” she said.

She said the climbing the summit of Mount Pulag, which stands at 2,922 meters, is the best way to end her 2019.

“If that’s how God is letting me end my year, then I can’t wait to see what lies ahead in 2020.