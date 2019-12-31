Jhunriel Ramonal wins WBO Asia Pacific title, Loreto drops to Japanese foe

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino boxers Jhunriel Ramonal and Rey Loreto had different fates at the end of the decade when they fought for regional titles in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Jhunriel Ramonal took just one round to dispatch of his Japanese opponent Yusaku Kuga to take the vacant WBO Asia Pacific super bantamweight title at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old Ramonal (17-8-6) took his third straight win and extended his unbeaten run to five matches.

Kuga (19-4-1), meanwhile, saw his three-fight winning streak get snapped.

Rey Loreto, though, didn’t have the same fate after he fell in five rounds against Ginjiro Shigeoka in their bout for the WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight championship.

Loreto (15-15) suffered his second defeat in four matches while the 20-year-old Shigeoka, who is nine years his junior, took his fifth win in as many matches.