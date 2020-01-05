Cesafi-tested, commercial teams to vie for Mayor Edgardo C. Labella Volleyball Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) three-peat volleyball men’s champion Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras will bring their formidability to the Mayor Edgardo C. Labella Volleyball Cup slated for January 6-12, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Institute gymnasium in Barangay San Nicolas.

Not only will the spiking Cobras be powered by four-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) Mark Kevin Petancio but they will also be reinforced by an SWU alumnus in Dave Cabaron, who is also a Cesafi MVP in his time.

Cabaron has also played for the Philippine men’s volleyball national team.

The Cobras will be vying for the men’s title against University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, Fiesta People, Sport Yu and Mischka.

The women’s title will be contested by USPF, SWU, UC, Harbor Pilot, JK Angels and Tres Marias.

According to tournament manager Kareem Datig, the event promises an exciting action as the commercial teams will be manned by former Cesafi volleyball stars as well such as Therese Ramas who was instrumental in helping SWU win its fifth straight women’s title back in 2017 wherein she was also named MVP. Ramas will be playing for Harbor Pilot.

Datig said that each division will play in a single round robin format with the top four advancing to the crossover semifinals and the winners contesting the title.

Games will be played from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. so there would be no conflict of schedule for players who are still studying or those who have jobs, said Datig.

The champion teams in both divisions will take home a cash prize of P30,000. The first, second and third runners-up will be getting P20,000, P15,000 and P10,000. A consolation prize of P5,000 will also be given to the fifth and sixth placers.

The MVP will receive P2,500 as well as the Best Libero.

On Monday, January 6, the start of the tournament, two games will be played first then halt for a short and simple opening program wherein specials guests are Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, Councilor Dondon Hontiveros and the Cebu City Sports Commission officials.

The tournament is spearheaded by the Cebu City Government in cooperation with the Cebu City Sports Commission in a bid to bring back action in Cebu volleyball.

After this event, Cebu volleyball enthusiasts can also look forward to another volleyball action, this time, with teams coming from outside Cebu also competing, as another tournament is being planned in time for Cebu City’s charter day celebration in February./elb