Fiesta Señor 2020 opening Mass draws a mammoth crowd of Santo Niño devotees despite rain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The early morning rains that poured all over Metro Cebu on Thursday, January 9, did not stop the faithfuls from taking part in the Mass that opens the nine-day religious celebration for the 455th Fiesta Señor set on the third Sunday of January, or on the 19th of this month.

The open Pilgrim Center inside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu was filled with hundreds of devotees covered by umbrellas, raising their replicas of the child Jesus amid the drizzle.

This sight delighted the rector of the Basilica, Fr. Pacifico Nohara, who in his homily thanked the crowd for braving the rain.

“It is with great joy seeing the crowd who joined the penitential Walk with Jesus from Fuente Osmeña circle,” said Nohara.

“We would like to thank everyone for the sacrifices they made today just to join us in the first day and first Mass of the 455th Fiesta Señor,” he added.

Nohara also reminded devotees to be always grateful for the gift of charity, unity, and love.

“Let’s all be thankful for this gift of charity, unity, and love is still alive. And let us be reminded always to build love, peace, and charity,” he added.

This year’s theme of the Fiesta Señor is titled Santo Niño: Cause of Our Unity and Charity.

The opening salvo today, Thursday, January 9, marked the start of the Novena Masses at the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño de Cebu for the Fiesta Señor that will be celebrated on January 19, the third Sunday of January, which is also the culminating day for the ten-day secular celebration of the equally famous Sinulog Festival.

The solemn ceremony also gave way to the unveiling of this year’s Hermano and Hermana Mayores – Mr. Alan Doromal and Mrs. Elvie Doromal.

The Doromal couple inherited the position from Lawyer Paul Yabao and Diascora Yabao who were last year’s Hermano Mayor and Hermana Mayores.

The selection of the Hermano and Hermana Mayores is a tradition of the Fiesta Señor celebration.

According to the Basilica’s official website, the Hermano and Hermana Mayores, which are Spanish terms for old brother and old sister respectively, represent the thousands of devotees during the Fiesta Señor celebration./elb