IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Binibining Cebu 2020 Coronation Night

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It was Cebu’s most beautiful night as 54 ladies representing different towns and cities in Cebu province gathered at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on Monday, January 13, as they vied for five Binibining Cebu 2020 crowns.
The program started around 9:20 p.m. when it was supposed to start 8 p.m.
The candidates were done with the production number and have introduced themselves when, at around 9:44 p.m., it was announced that the program had to be repeated from the beginning due to technical difficulties.
The stage was dark during the first attempt as the ladies danced and introduced themselves.
On the second try, the stage lights worked and the candidates made up for the glitch with their unwavering energy as they introduced themselves and the towns and cities they are representing.
CDN Digital was there right in the middle of it all and we share to you the photos from that momentous event that crowned Beatrice Luigi Gomez of San Fernando town as Binibining Cebu 2020.
The production number is better the second time around for the 54 ladies competing for five crowns in the Binibining Cebu 2020 pageant held Monday, January 13, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. | CDND PHOTO/ Gerard Francisco
The 54 Binibining Cebu candidates during their production number. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
The ladies putting their best foot forward during the production number. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Shortly after the production number, corporate awards were handed to the chosen candidates.
Hosts, OJ Cimafranca and Maria Gigante, announce that there are 21 semi-finalists instead of the usual 20 ladies who make it to the list. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Binibining Cebu 2020 has 21 semi-finalists. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
The swimwear competition had the 21 semi-finalists wear the Paulina collection of designer Mikee Andrei.
Here are some of the candidates during the swimwear round:
Adriana Gravador represents Cebu City South. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Maria Fe Loayon of Poro shows her winning form. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Toledo City’s Kathlyn Lawig exudes confidence wearing the swimwear designed by Mikee Andrei. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Gym manager Beatrice Gomez makes San Fernando town proud with her fit body and intelligent answer. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Major awards went to Poro’s Maria Fe Loayon who won Best in Evening Gown and San Fernando’s Beatrice Gomez, who won Best in Swimwear.
From left to right: Special awardees are Nica Yabo (Samboan), Maria Jocelyn Bula (Santander) Jessa Mangubat (Madridejos), Jackie Fleming (Alcoy), Shara Servande (Consolacion), Maria Fe Loayon (Poro) and Beatrice Gomez (San Fernando). | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
By the end of the swimsuit round, the 12 finalists were announced.
Cordova, San Fernardo, Carcar, Mandaue, Naga and Lapu-Lapu make it in the Top 12 finalists’ list. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco.
Completing the 12 finalists are (from left to right): Bantayan, Cebu City North, Ginatilan, Ronda, Toledo City and Dalaguete. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
The 12 finalists then sashayed on stage wearing gold gowns by master couturier Cary Santiago.
San Fernando’s Beatrice Gomez looking radiant in Cary Santiago gown. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
A licensed doctor, Ena Velasco competes in Binibining Cebu 2020 representing Mandaue City. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Cebu City North’s Betty Davis exudes confidence and poise during the evening gown competition. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
A crowd favorite, Naga City’s Victoria Ingram is a vision of confidence and grace as she takes the stage during the evening gown competition. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was the pageant’s guest of honor.
Pageant fans cheered on her as she appeared on stage wearing a blue gown. Even the candidates were mesmerized by her presence.
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray performs Aretha Franklin’s You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Shortly after Gray’s performance, the winners were announced.
Dalaguete’s Amanda Basnillo won the Binibining Cebu Ecology award.
Dalaguete’s Amanda Basnillo (center) wins Binibining Cebu Ecology 2020. She succeeded Isabela Deutsch. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Public school teacher Marla Alforque from Carcar City is Binibining Cebu Heritage. She is crowned by Binibining Cebu Heritage 2018/2019 Lou Dominique Peczon.
Former Sinulog Festival Queen Marlo Alforque of Carcar City wins the title Binibining Cebu Heritage 2020. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Betty Davis, who represented Cebu City North, earned the title “Binibining Cebu Charity.” She succeeded Tracy Maureen Perez.
Betty Davis is Binibining Cebu Charity 2020. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
The perky candidate from Cordova, Ameena Allabidi, is Binibining Cebu Tourism. Kim Covert, Binibining Cebu Tourism 2018/2019, passed on the title to Allabidi.
Cordova’s Ameena Allabidi is Binibining Cebu Tourism 2020. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Steffie Rose Aberasturi crowned her successor, Beatrice Luigi Gomez of San Fernando as Binibining Cebu 2020.
Beatrice Gomez is emotional when she was announced as the winner of the Binibining Cebu 2020 pageant. Gomez represented the town of San Fernando in southern Cebu. | CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Congratulations Queens!
Binibining Cebu 2020 queens are (from left to right): Amanda Basnillo of Dalaguete (Binibining Cebu Ecology), Marla Alforque of Carcar City (Binibining Cebu Heritage), Beatrice Luigi Gomez of San Fernando (Binibining Cebu 2020), Ameena Allabidi of Cordova (Binibining Cebu Tourism) and Betty Davis of Cebu City North (Binibining Cebu Charity). | CDND PHOTO / Raul Tabanao
The Binibining Cebu 2020 crown was designed by Cary Santiago while the runners up crowns were designed by Kenneth Cobonpue. The crowns were produced by Oro China. / celr