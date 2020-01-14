IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Binibining Cebu 2020 Coronation Night

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It was Cebu’s most beautiful night as 54 ladies representing different towns and cities in Cebu province gathered at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on Monday, January 13, as they vied for five Binibining Cebu 2020 crowns.

The program started around 9:20 p.m. when it was supposed to start 8 p.m.

The candidates were done with the production number and have introduced themselves when, at around 9:44 p.m., it was announced that the program had to be repeated from the beginning due to technical difficulties.

The stage was dark during the first attempt as the ladies danced and introduced themselves.

On the second try, the stage lights worked and the candidates made up for the glitch with their unwavering energy as they introduced themselves and the towns and cities they are representing.

CDN Digital was there right in the middle of it all and we share to you the photos from that momentous event that crowned Beatrice Luigi Gomez of San Fernando town as Binibining Cebu 2020.

Shortly after the production number, corporate awards were handed to the chosen candidates.

The swimwear competition had the 21 semi-finalists wear the Paulina collection of designer Mikee Andrei.

Here are some of the candidates during the swimwear round:

Major awards went to Poro’s Maria Fe Loayon who won Best in Evening Gown and San Fernando’s Beatrice Gomez, who won Best in Swimwear.

