Man found dead hanging on tree by 4-year-old daughter in Negros Or. town

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A four-year-old girl, who woke up early on January 19, 2020, found a man hanging on a mango tree outside their house in Barangay Lipayo, Dauin, Negros Oriental.

The man later turned out to be her 23-year-old father, said Police Sergeant Christopher Dordado of the Dauin Police Station in an interview with CDN Digital.

Investigation showed that, the girl woke up at 5:30 a.m. that day and followed her uncle outside the house, who was answering the call of nature.

The girl wandered to the mango tree where she found a man hanging there with one end of a nylon rope tied to his neck.

She informed her uncle about what she found. The uncle later found out that the body hanging on the mango tree was the girl’s father and his brother-in-law.

Dordado said there was no foul play in the incident and it was probably an apparent suicide.

The family including the wife were shocked at the death of her husband.

“Ingon iyang wife naa kuno silay gamay nga panaglalis. Pero dili man pud kuno igong rason nga mosangko ingon adto,” said Dordado.

(The wife said that they had argued earlier but she did not believe that it would lead to her husband killing himself.)

She told police that perhaps her husband had a personal problem that they did not know about because her parents also did not know about any problem that could have caused him to do what he did.

On the possible trauma of the child seeing his father die that way, Dordado said no intervention on the child would be done because she did not show signs of trauma.

“Giobserbahan namo ang bata ug playful ra man siya ug mokatawa man pod (We observed her this morning and she continued to be playful and she would also laugh like what a playful child should do.)

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629. /dbs