Netizen asks online world to be considerate towards Chinese nationals amidst the 2019-nCoV scare

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As the dangerous coronavirus continues to spread around the world, it is unfortunate that some of our friends from the Chinese community are suffering from racism and isolation.

There have been reports of Chinese nationals in our country giving out free face masks to people.

And this elevator experience of netizen Clarisse Evangelista hopefully will make us rethink about some of the actions and words we show to our Chinese brothers and sisters.

The 25-year-old, from Davao City who is a certified public accountant in Manila, shared on her Facebook account her heartbreaking experience with a Chinese family living in the same building as her.

“I’m sad. We have Chinese neighbors sa condo, and just now may nakasabay kaming lalaki (Chinese) with 2 kids. Sila dapat ‘yong nauna dun sa elevator. But when he saw us (Filipinos) behind him, umatras siya with his kids at nagpahuli. Hindi sila sumabay. I heard the kids asked their dad why, but he just shushed them. Kasakit man sa heart,” says Evangelista on her post.

She went on and told CDN Digital that she posted her experience to share awareness in order to stop this kind of stigma that is being experienced by the Chinese nationals.

“It is heartbreaking. They don’t have to shy away if only we are considerate. They don’t deserve our hate for something they didn’t wish to have nor happen in their lives,” adds Evangelista.

Evangelista shared her experience online on January 30 and as of February 1, the post has already generated 51,000 reactions, 2,500 comments, and 105,000 shares. /rcg