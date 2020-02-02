Six-year-old boy dances Tala and took the internet by storm

CEBU CITY, Philippines— You think the Tala dance craze is over? Think again.

This little boy from Surigao del Norte wowed his schoolmates, teachers, and spectators as he danced gracefully to the tune of Sarah Geronimo’s Tala.

Read more: Mall employees in Cebu and Davao join Tala dance craze

Kaycee Peril Montaner, 27, one of the teachers, who was there to witness the activity, shared on her Facebook page a video of the six-year-old boy Edmon Bawaan, dancing.

Read more: Cebuano dancer takes on the Tala dance craze with Sinulog beat

This happened on February 1, at Tubod Central Elementary in 2020 Surigao del Norte Division Wide Kid and Kabsayahan Kid and Kab scout ng BSP.

“I uploaded the video to challenge my friends to do the Tala dance challenge and made them watch the video of this very talented boy,” said Montaner.

Read more: WATCH: Animation of Elsa dancing ‘Tala’ that’s made by a Cebuano student

The video which was uploaded on the same day has already been viewed 3,4 million times with 105,000 reactions and 178,000 shares as of February 2.

“It was just a sight to see and wanted to share it to everyone, (and I) did not expect it to go viral,” said Montaner.

We’ll be waiting for more videos from you Edmon! /dbs