Murdered scavenger identified; Pardo cops start probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the dead scavenger’s found dead on Thursday, February 6, in Sitio San Vicente, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City already identified, police are now concentrating on unmasking the person who killed him.

Police Corporal Jaymus Todios of the Pardo Police Station said that they were doing a background check on the dead victim, Jessrel Sarto Panuncialman, 45, of Sitio Dumpsite, Barangay Inayawan.

Jessrel’s identity was known on Saturday morning or nearly two days from when he was found.

He was identified by his sister, Jackielyn Panuncialman, 47, who went to the Saint Francis Funeral Homes along N. Bacalso Avenue to verify if the unidentified victim was her brother.

Todios said that Jackielyn positively identified the dead man as Jessrel.

According to initial investigation, that Jessrel, whose livelihood was scavenging for things to sell to junkshops, was shot by unidentified assailants and his body was found in Sitio San Vicente with gunshot wounds in the head and chest.

Todios said that aside from doing a background check on the victim, who was initially found out to have not been involved in illegal activities, they were also encouraging witnesses near the crime scene to come forward and help them in their investigation.

Todios said they believed that the perpetrator was a person who knew the victim and was believed to have harbored a grudge against the victim.

He, however, said that they were not discounting other possibilities on why Jessrel was killed.

He said they were also waiting for the family of the victim to visit the police station so they could give more information about the victim, which could help them in their investigation.\dbs