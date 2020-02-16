Job order employee of Mandaue gov’t-run school nabbed for alleged rape of 19-year-old woman

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 21-year-old working college student, who is also a job order employee of a Mandaue City government-run school, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in April 2019.

Jagger Ace Atienza of Pinamungajan town, Cebu, was served a warrant of arrest in his boarding house in Barangay Ibabao, Mandaue City at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, said Police Chief Master Sergeant Romualdo Torregosa, chief supervisor of the City Mobile Force Mobile of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Judge Lucila M. Cad-Enjambre, presiding judge of 7th Judicial Region Branch 89 of Mandaue City, issued the warrant of arrest on October 8, 2019 against Atienza for the rape of the woman.

Atienza, however, denied the allegations of rape against him.

In an interview with reporters, Atienza said he had no idea why he was being accused of such when he was not even friends with the girl.

He said he only met the girl because she was a friend of his sister, and they were having a drinking session during that time together with the girl’s boyfriend and his sister’s ex-boyfriend.

“Pagkadlawon nanguli na ang uban then nangatulog mi, pero pagmata, nahibong na mi nga naghilak-hilak naman tung babaye,” said Atienza.

(At dawn, the two men went home and we slept. But when we woke up, we were surprised that the the girl was crying.)

Atienza said he was not drunk during that night and could remember that he did not had any conversation with the girl.

Torregosa said that they received a copy of the warrant of arrest against Atienza a week ago.

Policemen of the CMFC then traced his whereabouts and coordinated with the Mandaue City Police Office after they learned that he lived in a boarding house in Mandaue City.

Torregosa claimed that Atienza had been hiding since the alleged rape incident happened.

He said that they went to the town in Metro Cebu where the alleged rape happened and started their search for the suspect there.

When they could not trace his whereabouts there, Torregosa said they decided to Pinamungajan town to ask the suspect’s parents where Atienza was and the parents cooperated and provided them the information of where their son was staying.

“Daghan man gud ni siyag gitagoan… last gyud namo is ang Pinamungajan kay tua man na iyang mama didto,” said Torregosa.

(The suspect has stayed in several places since the incident, and the last place we checked was in Pinamungajan where the suspect’s mother was staying.)

Torregosa also said that they also learned that Atienza was a college student of a university in Mandaue City and taking up an accountancy course.

He said that Atienza was also working as a job order employee of a Mandaue City government-run school since June 2019 or two months after the alleged rape happened in April 2019.

Torregosa also said that even if Atienza would deny the allegations, it would now be up to the fiscal to decide on Atienza’s fate.

Atienza was detained in the CCPO detention facility in Cebu City pending the inquest proceedings on his case./dbs