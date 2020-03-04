Dawn fire burns 50 homes in Brgy Basan San Nicolas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 50 homes were burned in a fire that hit Sitio Ipil in Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City at dawn today, March 5, 2020.

Damage caused by the fire was pegged at P600, 000, said Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Marichel Caburnay of the Cebu City Fire Department.

One resident, who was identified as Mae Respecia, 38, sustained first degree burns on her right arm while she tried to save some of their belongings from getting burned, Caburnay said.

The fire broke at 1:37 a.m. and was traced to have started at the residence of a certain Atan Estrella. It later on spread to nearby homes that were mostly made of light materials.

The fire was raised to third alarm at 2:19 a.m. before it was finally placed under control at 3:48 a.m.

Firefighters from the neighboring cities of Mandaue and Talisay and Consolacion town helped put out the flame. / dcb

More photo of the fire incident by Paul Lauro.