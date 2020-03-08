Brother swaps his pants to sister’s skirt, saves her day

CITY, Philippines— What would you do if you weren’t allowed to take an important exam because of the clothes you are wearing?

Of course, you call for help and hope that someone comes to the rescue.

In this sibling story here in Cebu City, a brother steps up to give way for his sister to not miss her college entrance examinations.

Jann Bungcaras, 25, a fashion designer took to Facebook as he shares one of the most unforgettable experiences he had with her 18-year-old sister, Jea.

“My sister has her entrance exam scheduled at 8 a.m. but we weren’t informed that skirts aren’t allowed, and everyone must be in their respective rooms by 7:50 am. The security and the one in-charge for student affairs refused to let her in without the permission of the head but time is ticking, so without hesitation, I volunteered to let her use my pants: She gave me her skirt and I gave her my pants,” he said.

Bungcaras told CDN Digital that they didn’t have the luxury of time to look for other alternatives, and he would feel sorry if his sister would miss the entrance exam.

While his sister was taking the exams he took some photos which he then shared on his Facebook account yesterday, March 7.

The post reads, “My sister cannot take her college admissions test wearing this skirt, so I let her borrow my pants. #brotherslove 💖.”

The post as of March 8 has now reached 25,000 reactions and 17,000 shares.

After hours of waiting for his sister, Bungcaras told CDN Digital that it was all worth it.

“As far as I know, the entrance exam and the interview went really well,” he added.

What a beautiful and unique way of showing our love to our siblings even if at times we act like cats and dogs. /dbs