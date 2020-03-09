DOH-7 now monitoring persons suspected of COVID-19 from countries outside the travel ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) is now monitoring persons suspected of having the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) who did not come from countries covered by the travel ban.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH – 7 director, confirmed this in a press interview at the Capitol where their agency was summoned by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for an emergency, multi-sectoral meeting.

“According to our protocols, there are zero [PUIs]. But we went further on our own – with our infectious disease specialist. We went further and even identified all travelers from places where there are positive cases [and] who display symptoms of the disease. They are all considered as PUIs,” Bernadas said.

Bernadas announced in a press conference before the meeting that there are no PUIs (patients under investigation) and PUMs (persons under monitoring) in Central Visayas, referring to PUIs and PUMs coming from countries and areas covered by the travel ban.

These are mainland China and its special administrative regions – Hong Kong and Macau, and North Gyeongsang province, Cheongdo County, and Daegu City in South Korea.

But data obtained by Cebu Daily News Digital from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (Resu) of DOH – 7 showed there are still 132 PUIs and PUMs in the region.

Bernadas clarified that the tally from Resu pertains to individuals with travel history from COVID-19-affected areas which are not included in the travel restrictions of the Philippine government.

“We just identified them as PUIs when they went to the hospitals and consulted for treatment,” he added.

As of March 9, 2020, Resu data shows DOH – 7 is monitoring a total of 132 people. Of these 132, 13 individuals are classified as PUIs while 119 are PUMs.

It further showed that not all PUIs are admitted in health facilities. Only six are now confined while the other six are placed under quarantined facilities, whose locations were not disclosed, and another is under self-quarantine.

All PUMs are subjected to home quarantine.

Expecting More

Bernadas also said they are anticipating the number of PUIs and PUMs to jump back up, especially now that the Malacañang has placed the country under a state of Public Health Emergency.

The Palace approved the recommendation of DOH’s central office to declare Public Health Emergency after it confirmed local transmission of COVID-19 on March 7, 2020.

DOH also hoisted Code Red Sublevel 1 to alert all local governments and relevant government agencies to prepare for the possibility of sustained community transmission of COVID-19.

Bernadas said the declaration will not only signal health authorities and local government officials to mobilize resources and logistics to combat COVID 19, but it will also pave way for the expansion of the case definition of PUIs and PUMs beyond the present guidelines.

PUMs and PUIs are the terms used to classify people suspected of having COVID-19. The former is considered asymptomatic, while the latter is symptomatic and needs to be admitted in an isolated room.

Before DOH – 7 announced they have updated the terms’ case definition, PUMs and PUIs are used to categorize individuals who came from countries where Filipinos are not allowed to travel due to the disease.

In the meantime, DOH- 7 assured the public there is no let-up in their protocols to be vigilant for the possible entry and spread of the disease in the region even if there are no more PUIs and PUMs being monitored as of this point.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 10 as of March 8, and 7 of which are now admitted in isolation in various hospitals in Metro Manila.

The other two were already discharged while one died after succumbing to severe pneumonia.

Bernadas said DOH-7 has not received any information yet that will tell if the new patients have travelled to Central Visayas.

Vigilance

In the meantime, DOH – 7 urged people to practice vigilance and preparedness while the local transmission has not progressed into a sustained community transmission.

“Please don’t be afraid. We are supposed to be prepared and protect ourselves,” Bernadas said.

DOH-7’s top official said those who will be in contact with persons displaying symptoms of COVID-19, and those who have travel history in areas affected by the disease to equip themselves with the necessary protective gears.

Bernadas also advised the public to report to any nearby health authorities persons who came in contact with symptomatic individuals with recent travel history in COVID-19-affected areas. /bmjo