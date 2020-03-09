SM City Cebu mallwide 3-day sale kicks off on March 13

Experience great deals & huge discounts from March 13 to 15 as SM City Cebu holds its 3 Day Sale.

Enjoy huge discounts on great selections up to 70% off! Plus, get a chance to win a Suzuki Skydrive Sport motorcycle during the raffle draw!

Joining the raffle is so easy. Simply present a P1000 single or accumulated purchase within the promo period from mall establishments to get one (1) raffle coupon. Customer gets one (1) e-raffle entry with every P250 single receipt purchase at the SM Foodcourt, or one e-raffle entry with every single receipt purchase of four SM Cinema tickets. A customer gets one e-raffle entry with every P300 purchase of ride tickets at SM Storyland.

As an added treat, SM Prestige Card holders will enjoy an extra 10% off whole day when you shop on March 13, Friday at The SM Store, Ace Hardware, Adidas, Baby Company, Crocs, Forever 21, Levi’s, Miniso, Kultura, Miniso, Sports Central, The Body Shop, Toy Kingdom, Our Home, SM Appliance, Uniqlo, and Surplus.

SM Advantage Card holders will also get extra 10% off from 9AM to 12NN when you shop on March 14, Saturday, at The SM Store & participating mall affiliates.

And here’s another reason to go back and shop in SM City Cebu on March 15, Sunday. Get additional 10% off when you present your SM Prestige, SM Advantage, or BDO Reward cards at participating mall affiliates from 5PM to 7PM.

Double your chances of winning on March 14 & 15. Get 2 raffle entries when you shop on Saturday & Sunday.

The SM Store is also giving the biggest discounts for all shoppers! Shop with your BDO Credit or Debit Card and enjoy rebates of up to 10%.

SMAC, SMAC Prestige, BDO Rewards, PRiMO, Love Your Body, MOM, or Stationery card members can also get a chance to win Bose Soundlink Around Ear 2 headphones.

Present your card at the cashier upon payment during the 3-Day Sale at The SM Store and earn one e-raffle entry for every P3,000 single-receipt purchase of The SM Store and Globe Telecom products. The more you spend, the more e-raffle entries you get!

To set your mood for shopping, listen to Cebu’s favorite bands beginning at 2PM at the Northwing Atrium while you dine at the StrEATS food festival.

Mall hours is from 10AM to 10PM on Friday & Sunday, and 9AM to 10PM on Saturday.

To know more about promos & events, check-out SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook, or call Marketing Department at 232-0296.