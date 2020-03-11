PRC cancels exams scheduled on March, April

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has cancelled their examinations and assessments supposedly scheduled in March and April, 2020.

PRC announced the cancellation on Wednesday evening, March 11, still due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat.

The canceled exams include Qualifying Assessment for Foreign Medical Professionals (March 14, 2020) Physician Licensure Examination (March 15-16, 2020) Medical Technologists Licensure Examination (March 18-19, 2020) Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (March 29, 2020) Licensure Examination for Electronic Engineers and Electronic Technicians (April1-3, 2020) Licensure Examination for Midwives (April 5-6, 2020) Licensure Examination for Registered Electrical Engineers and Registered Master Electricians (April 14-16, 2020) Licensure Examination for Pharmacists (April 26-27, 2020)

The PRC said the cancellation is pursuant to the declaration of the Public Health Emergency in the country and the Department of Health’s recommendation for the public to avoid crowded places amid the threat of the coronavirus disease.

“Announcement on the new schedules of the affected licensure examinations will be posted on the PRC website and/or PRC social media accounts,” the PRC said. /rcg