Patient No. 210, who died in hospital, is COVID-19 positive

CAGAYAN DE ORO — The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that the 58-year-old Patient No. 201, who died at Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City, was positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019).

The confirmation came a day after Patient No. 201 was buried at the Maqbara Provincial Public Cemetery in Marawi City last Tuesday.

According to the Lanao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, the body of the patient was placed in a body bag before it was buried.

The death of Patient No. 201 brings the number of total dead due to the deadly coronavirus to 17 as of March 18, 2020.

In its bulletin issued at 4 p.m. March 18, the DOH said Patient No. 210 died of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome due to the COVID-19.

Patient No. 210 has a medical history of diabetes.

The DOH also said Patient No. 210 had a travel history in Malaysia where he reportedly attended a Muslim gathering in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian newpaper The Star said that Muslim gathering at a sprawling mosque last February had emerged as a source of hundreds of COVID-19 infections spanning South East Asia.

The Star said 16,000 people, including 1,500 foreigners from Canada, Nigeria, India, Australia, Cambodia, South Korea, Singapore and the Philippines attended the gathering.

Zia Alonto Adiong of the Lanao del Sur PDRRMO, said the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao health ministry had a list of Filipinos who attended the gathering in Malaysia last month.

Adiong said they were stymied, however, with the lack of information provided by the DOH on Patient No. 201.

“We cannot cross-check his name to the BARMM list because the DOH will not release the identity of Patient No. 201,” he said./dbs