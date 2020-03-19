Birthday wishes for Palma goes online

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Mañanita Mass for his 70th birthday celebration may have been cancelled but the Archdiocese of Cebu has found a new way for the faithful to greet Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma on his 70th birthday.

In a statement sent to members of the media, the Archdiocese of Cebu has urged the public to post their greetings for Palma on the timeline of 500 Years of Christianity – Cebu, the official Facebook page of social media committee for the 500th Anniversary of Christianity and Commemoration of the First Baptism in Cebu.

“The Mañanita for the 70th Birthday Celebration of the Cebu Archbishop Jose S. Palma, DD is cancelled, in line with the Updated Pastoral Guidelines on COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) released on March 17, 2020,” the statement read.

“Should you wish to greet the Archbishop on this memorable day, you may post your best wishes on this page with the #500YoCCebu and #AJP70. We’ll show them to him,” it added.

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Palma announced to the public that the archdiocese will be cancelling all religious activities and gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of March 18, 2020, 202 individuals in the country contracted the disease.

One of them is a 65-year-old Filipino male who is now admitted in a privately owned hospital in Mandaue City, Cebu. /bmjo

Read more: First confirmed COVID-19 case in Cebu is in Mandaue City