Around the world while on home quarantine? Val and Ofelia Sandiego shows us how

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Val and Ofelia Sandiego have a unique way of ensuring their family members abroad that they are doing well here amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The noted Cebuano couple is doing this through a creative and fun photoshoot they are sharing on Facebook.

“Because [we are under the state of] enhanced community quarantine, we have so much time to spare. For the past few days of being asked to stay home. So we thought of something that will make use of our talents, thus we came up with having a daily shoot for the ’30-day shoot challenge,'” Val said.

Val and Ofelia Sandiego are the known Cebuano dance choreographers who are also the founders of one of the most noted dance groups here, the Sandiego Dance Company.

The Sandiegos are known for their extravagant costumes and world-class dance performances. But this time, the couple’s creativity while the city is under the enhanced community quarantine is what’s being highlighted.

“By posting this in social media, our family (here and abroad) our relatives, friends, dancers will know that we are okay and safe,” added Val.

He also added that the set-up, makeup, and wardrobe are all prepared by him and his wife because their costume custodian is in Carcar City.

“Looking for the props, materials, and costumes needed is a great challenge since our costume custodians are also in community lockdown in Carcar City, thus, making everything by ourselves,” he said.

With everything in set, all they needed is someone to take their photos. Luckily, they have Andrei Sandiego, their son, who has a good eye for photography.

The photoshoot started on Sunday, March 28, 2020, with the Filipino inspired photoshoot, followed by the Chinese themed photoshoot, which they shared the day after, March 29.

Wondering what they would do today?

“Today’s theme, our mother country, Spain,” teased Val.

Well, this is something that will help keep us busy for the next month. /bmjo