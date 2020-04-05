3 arrested for challenging Parian policemen into a fistfight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three friends are now detained in the Parian Police Station and are facing charges for disobedience to a person of authority.

This developed after they were arrested at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2020, for challenging policemen into a fistfight while passing by a quarantine control point along P. Del Rosario corner Don Pedro Cui Street in Barangay San Antonio, Cebu City.

Police Captain Armando Labora, Parian Police Station chief, identified the three men as Alwin Jay Telen Jataas, 20; Yemar Ligson Toledo, 21; Jerry Ramos Obien Jr, 20, who are from Barangay Day-as.

These have been the second arrest in where policemen manning checkpoints have been challenged to a fistfight. The first one happened at the North Reclamation Area last Friday, April 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, Labora said the three men were riding on one bicycle which was later flagged by the policemen on duty.

He said that when three were asked about their quarantine passes, they were unable to show any and started to curse at the police instead.

“Nagtubag-tubag naman ni sila unya nakig hagit naman sumbagay,” said Labora.

(They started arguing with the policemen and challenged them to a fistfight.)

He said that the arresting officer Patrolman Pat Cuyno then decide to arrest the three with the help of the barangay police and other Parian policemen.

Labora said the three men were later sorry about what they had done.

However, Labora said the case would be filed against them because they were not only disrespecting the policemen, who were only doing their job, but they were also violating the rules implemented amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Labora also said that if the courts would be open tomorrow, April 6, 2020, then they would be filing the case against the three men./dbs