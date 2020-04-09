Drumvatory: Red Cross S. Leyte’s answer to no alcohol

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – Since washing of hands is the first line of defense against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), frontliners like the Philippine Red Cross has come up with an innovative “drumvatory” project that uses drums.

These were simple hand washing stations that could easily be moved and were space savers, which were intended for public markets and hospitals in this province, said Jonas Maco, Red Cross chapter administrator in the province.

A drumvatory is made up of discarded metal drums transformed into a lavatory or faucet system at a very affordable cost.

Maco said that in an effort to promote personal hygiene to combat the virus, we came up with this cheapest and most accessible form of health care.

He said we came up with the drumvatory project because of the shortage of supply of alcohol.

They also have used tires as hand-washing stations.

They already distributed their firt batch of Drumvatory projects to some local government units in the Pacific and Sogod Bay area, Metro Gaisano, Maasin City Market.

They will also provide these hand-washing stations to more hospitals in Southern Leyte.

The idea of portable handwashing station was initiated by PRC staff, volunteers and donors, and that they are willing to share the technology so other groups may replicate it.

“We cannot do everything but we can do something, to combat the unseen enemy” said the Red Cross chapter administrator./dbs