Minganilla cops ‘chip in’ to buy groceries for 20 poor families

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Have you done any good deed this Holy Week?

If not, maybe you can draw inspiration from Minglanilla police who agreed to contribute cash to buy groceries for 20 poor families from Barangays Calajoan, Tulay, Tungkop, and Tunghaan.

Police Master Sergeant Christopher Cesa of Minglanilla Police Station said that their Good Friday gift included five kilos of rice and canned goods. They also gave P100 cash to each of their selected families.

Cesa said that Police Major William Homoc, their station commander, proposed that they contribute any amount which they could use for the purchase of groceries for 20 poor families who are suffering the economic impact of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) implementation.

The 40 personnel under the Minglanilla Police Station contributed cash ranging from P500 to P1, 000. The raised more than P20, 000, he told CDN Digital.

Cesa said they visited the homes of their chosen beneficiaries in the afternoon of Good Friday to deliver their gifts.

They also used their excess cash to buy snacks for street children.

“We were glad to help in our small ways. This help was also a way of reminding the community to also follow the regulations set to fight the crisis against COVID-19,” Cesa said.

If they are able to source additional funds, Cesa said they plan to reach more poor families in their town.

Cesa, a father of three, admitted that life has also been tough for him and members of his family as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

But he said that he is still lucky because he has a job and is able to provide food for his family at least three times a day.

“My family also needs money and food, but these people need it more. We will do what we can to help even if it is just a small amount,” said Cesa.

Cesa said that the joy and contentment that he and his colleagues felt after doing their Good Friday act was also priceless. / dcb