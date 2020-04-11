3 drug personalities arrested in Cebu City checkpoint

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For those who are still involved in illegal activities and continue to violate the rules thinking the police are too busy now, better watch out as the police are not letting up any criminal operations amid the hectic schedule.

This is the warning of Police Major Armando Labora, chief of Parian Police Station after they arrested three persons in a private vehicle, possessing suspected shabu and some drug paraphernalia in a checkpoint along Sikatuna Road, Barangay Parian around 11:30 today, April 11, 2020.

The arrested were identified as Mylene Sabiahan, 28, from Barangay Pardo; Ferdinand Bilocura, 39, from Barangay Yati, Liloan, Cebu and Royd Diez Bacalla, 31 from Barangay Kamagayan.

“We have somehow anticipated that there might be some people who will take advantage of the situation that’s why we are never complacent and continue to conduct our operations against criminalities,” said Labora.

According to Labora, the vehicle driven by Bacalla passed by through the checkpoint which was flagged down by the on duty police personnel as protocol.

But the moment the window was rolled down, Labora said that the police saw the drug paraphernalia on the dashboard of the car and when it was insoected later found that there were suspected shabu stored in the drawer of the vehicle weighing at least 1.08 grams worth P7,344.

Labora said the three persons were immediately arrested and were brought to the Parian Police station where they are now detained pending the filing of charges for violating section 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the possession of illegal drugs.