Breaking: 3 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases were recorded in Cebu City for Black Saturday, April 11, 2020.

This was announced by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in a press conference at the Capitol on Saturday.

This development brings the total number of confirmed cases in Cebu City to 26, and for the entire Central Visayas to 39.

Citing data from health authorities, Garcia said a total of 110 samples from Cebu were tested on Saturday.

Garcia said 107 tested negative while three were positive of the COVID-19. She said that the cases came from Barangay Luz, Cebu City./dbs