DSWD-7: More than P5M already disbursed to 83,796 poor households

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has already distributed a total of P502,776,336 to 83,796 households who are beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP), the agency’s information officer said.

Each household that was affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), received P6,000 in financial assistance.

According to Leah Quintana, information officer of DSWD-7, that while some local government units (LGUs) have already started the distribution, other LGUs have yet to distribute theirs.

She said that the agency has already endorsed P4,928,352,000 to 123 LGUs in the region for the SAP.

“Sa tibuok rehiyon, aduna ta’y gitarget nga 1,346,613 ka mga poor families,” Quintana said.

Quintana added that included in the number of poor families are the 288,538 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) members, who will receive their financial assistance automatically through their cash cards.

She also clarified that beneficiaries of the SAP will only receive cash. However, other forms of assistance suchas family food packs from the agency may also be given when the need arises, especially if the SAP assistance will not suffice their needs.

“Sa pagsulbad niini, sa pagsagubang niini, ang atong national government nihatag ug ayuda hilabi na kato gayung pinaka-apektado. Kung moingon ta’g pinaka-apektado, kato gyung naglisod nang daan sa wala pa ang COVID, plus niabot kining COVID, so nisamot ang ilang kalisod,” she added.

Quintana also urged the public that if they have some concerns regarding the SAP, they may inquire directly to their local social welfare and development offices instead of threatening DSWD personnel./rcg