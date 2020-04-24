4 NPA rebels ‘killed’, 2 soldiers wounded in Negros encounter

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – Four New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were reportedly killed while several wounded others were dragged by their retreating comrades according to government troops who conducted a hot pursuit operation after a 30-minute firefight in Barangay Gawahon, Victorias City, Negros Occidental this morning, Friday, April 24, 2020.

Two soldiers from the 79th Infantry Battalion were wounded during the hot pursuit. They are Corporal Ramy Chiefe and Corporal Louie Maghanoy.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Alvaran, commanding officer of the 79th IB in a statement said the soldiers together with the 6th Special Action Force Battalion of the Philippine National Police (PNP) encountered the undetermined number of NPA terrorists while the troops were conducting information dissemination to the communities about the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Alvaran, concerned residents were complaining about the presence and extortion activities of the rebels. While securing the area, the communists allegedly fired at the government troops forcing them to return fire.

In a separate interview, Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Infantry Brigade commander said the hot pursuit resulted in the discovery of temporary harbor areas of the NPA’s and the recovery of assorted war materials.

Recovered were two Improvised Explosive Device (IED), two blasting caps, a bandolier with five AK47 magazines and ammunition, a bandolier with two M16 magazines and ammunitions, five hammocks, two civilian bag packs with clothes, eight blankets, ten black ponchos, assorted medicines, three boots, three pairs of shoes, three (3) USB, one binocular, one transistor radio, two handheld radios (baofeng) with charger, two cellular phones, one compass, four jungle packs, subversive documents, and personal belongings.

Alvaran said during the conduct of pursuit operation the NPAs were seen dragging four casualties. Bloodstains were also seen along their route of withdrawal.

“The NPA terrorist group were about to explode IED as it is proven on the recovered items and this indicates violation against the humanitarian law. There were undetermined numbers of casualties on the enemy side due to heavy bloodstain on the enemy routes of withdrawal,” Alvaran added.

The joint AFP-PNP troops were on information dissemination operations days after assisting the distribution of Social Amelioration Program (SAP) of DSWD to support the affected families due to COVID-19 pandemic in Brgy V, Brgy XIX, Brgy XIX-A, Brgy Villa Victorias and Brgy Canetown in said city since April 19, 2020.

“The troops were putting their own lives at risk on helping the people away from the spread of COVID-19 virus while the Communist Terrorists take the opportunity to violate human rights amid the crisis. With this, we will heighten security operations to capture the NPA terrorists and stop them from sowing fear in the communities,” Alvaran concluded. /rcg