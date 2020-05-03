Eastern Visayas logs another COVID-19 case

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte, Philippines — A patient from Catbalogan, Samar was found positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) bringing the number of patients infected with the virus in Eastern Visayas region to 14.

That is according to the Eastern Visayas Department of Health Center for Health Development (CHD) in a statement in the afternoon of May 3, 2020.

Patient EV-14 is a 54-year-old female resident of Catbalogan who works at the local government unit of Tarangnan, Samar.

Patient EV-14 was believed to have been exposed to Patient EV-2 last March 16 and that she manifested the symptoms of COVID-19 on April 24.

The surveillance is also looking into the possibility that the patient may have contracted the virus from other positive cases in Tarangnan other than patient EV-2.

The statement also said that 106 out of 110 samples were all negative, but one turned positive for COVID-19. Results for the three other samples of this 13th batch of samples have yet to be released.

The second swab test result of Patient EV 5 from Burauen, Leyte is now negative. She will be discharged tomorrow, and will be subjected to a 14-day home quarantine.

Seventeen out of 50 specimens are all negative for the 14th batch sent to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC). Thirty-three are still pending.

On Saturday, May 2, during a virtual presser with Philippine Information Agency hosted by the agency’s Regional Director Olive Tiu, Samar Governor Michael Tan and Tarangnan Mayor Arnel Tan explained the difficult situation in their respective areas./dbs