2 men nabbed in Mandaue City drug bust

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two persons were arrested by police in a drug buy-bust operation at Purok Lemonsito Barangay Umapad, here past 8 p.m. tonight, May 5, 2020.

Police identified the suspects as Jerrylou Peros, 35, and his friend Jimboy Baguio, 34, both residents of said place.

Peros was the target of the drug operation after police received a tip from a concerned citizen last month regarding the suspect’s illegal drug activity.

Police cornered Peros in the drug operation and recovered from him a medium-size sachet of suspected shabu (crystal meth) with an estimated dangerous drug board (DDB) value of P30,00.

His friend who was with him during the operation was also found with a small sachet of suspected Shabu believed to have been bought from Peros.

Baguio will just be charged with possession of illegal drugs while Peros will be charged with selling illegal drugs.

Police Major Aldrin Villacampa, Chief of Police Station 5 (Opao Police Station) explained that it was only now that they were able to act on the tip as they have been kept busy at the border control checkpoints.

He also said that two of his personnel were classified as PUIs after escorting a COVID-19 positive inmate from the Mandaue City Jail to the Barangay Looc Barangay Hall./rcg