ArthaLand eyeing turnover of Cebu Exchange in September

Cebu City, Philippines–Arthaland Corporation is hopeful that the Cebu Exchange, its flagship 39-storey green office building project outside Metro Manila, will be turned over by September 2020 amid the global pandemic.

Jhunn Marie Ozaraga, authorized real estate advisor for Arthaland Corporation, told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview that they are trying their best to to turn over the first 15 floors of the project in September.

“If there will be delays, siguro mga one month lang,” said Ozaraga. (Maybe only for just a month.)

Cebu exchange, a P8-billion Grade-A green office development, is designated to address the IT and the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry growing demand for quality space in Cebu.

The building will rise on the property that ArthaLand acquired along Salinas Drive at the gateway of the Cebu IT Park.

Though the pandemic has caused construction operation in the building to stop, Ozaraga said that they are still ahead of the scheduled completion of the green development.

NEW NORMAL

“Since before pa nag ECQ, we are already ahead of the schedule, and now that we are working from home as a measure to contain the virus, we are still in touch with our clients through our Webinars.” Said Ozaraga.

Webinars are online events where a speaker or a group of speakers deliver a presentation to an online audience.

It is through these that ArthaLand was able to provide constant interaction with their clients.

Running for more than weeks now, ArthaLand sponsored webinars ranging from fitness, health, and talks about wellness.

“The reason why we do this is because we wanted to touch base with our clients, kung baga we are helping their sanity, and provide added knowledge while keeping in touch with them,” said Joal Maranan, the company’s senior sales manager

“It’s like we re hitting two birds with one stone, most of our transactions are online na, eto na kasi ang new normal,” added Maranan.

As a way of giving back to the community, ArthaLand have also provided Enhance Community Quarantine (ECQ) facilities in Taguig and Makati City and have also provided assistance to other communities in manila.

“Last Saturday, we donated P20,000 worth of canned goods to Isabella congressman Faustino “Inno” Dy,” said Maranan.

GREEN DEVELOPMENT

The Cebu Exchange, which is poised to become a landmark sustainable office development, is registered with the US Green Building Council and the Philippine Green Building Council.

It aims to achieve a dual green building certification as it is pre-certified for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and on track for a building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) certification.

Asked how sustainable will the development be once the pandemic is over, Marana was quick to note that even before the pandemic, the building already boast features that would help support the new normal.

According to Maranan, with the expansive floor space inside the Cebu Exchange, it would be much easier to implement social distance once companies occupy the floor.

The building will also have four floors of complementary retail outlets and large-cut flexible office floors that can accommodate up to 12,000 people.

“Once complete, people will no longer travel or go to the malls to purchase, thus minimizing the chance of acquiring or contracting viruses,”said Maranan.

“We have high ceilings for enhanced ventilation even with our small commercial space,” he said.

AFFORDABLE COMMERCIAL SPACE

According to Maranan, long before this pandemic, the country already provided affordable commercial spaces to international and multi-national companies how are willing to set up an office abroad.

And Cebu is no exception.

That is why ArthaLand is aggressively tapping multi-national companies, armoring its affordable commercial space as a tool to tap to these companies.

“Dahil nito (pandemic), European countries, Southern African and Latin American countries and unang babagask, sila run ang unang maghanap nga murang spaces,” said Maranan.

(Because of this, European countries, South African and Latin American countries will be the first to go down, they will be the first to look for affordable spaces.)

“That is why we are very optimistic with this development,” he added.

For a company like ArthaLand to develop what is described as the “best and the biggest’ office building in Cebu, Cebu Exchange will be able to provide the most comfortable and convenient working environment to the end user, the best sustainability features of an office building, and the most optimum returns to its investors while seamlessly adapting to the new normal. /bmjo