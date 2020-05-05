BFRA-7’s Central Bangus Hatchery produces 4.8M eggs on May 14

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 16,2020 - 10:13 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Central Bangus Hatchery (CBH) of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) that is located in Pangangan Island, Calape town in Bohol province recorded the highest production of milkfish or “bangus” eggs on May 14.

Dionisio Colantro, the CBH head, said that they collected a total of 4.8 million naturally-spawned bangus eggs from floating net cages, the biggest number collected, so far, this year.

The abundance in bangus eggs “indicates an assurance to the bangus industry stakeholders of [an] adequate supply of bangus fry in the region that could help sustain the marketable production,” said an advisory that was posted on the BFAR-7 Facebook page Friday night, May 15, 2020.

“This significant event could also ramp up the livelihood assistance programs of the bureau as intervention or support to the fishery communities affected by the coronavirus crisis,” the advisory said.

Colantro said that spawning is expected to peak during the months of June to August with an average of 50 to 60 million eggs collected monthly.

For the months of April to June, they normally collect 30 to 50 million eggs per month.

The CBH in Calape town is one of BFAR 7’s hatchery facilities where milkfish broodstock development and breeding and the hatching of eggs and larval rearing is done.