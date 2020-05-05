Pagasa: Warm Sunday nationwide; 2-3 storms expected in June

MANILA, Philippines — Two to three tropical cyclones are expected to hit the country in June, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported Sunday.

Meanwhile, the entire country will experience warm weather anew on Sunday with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

“Dalawa po ang general direction ng mga bagyo sa bulan ng Hunyo. Una po ay yung lumiliko, hindi tumatama sa lupa, nagre-recurve o bumabalik ng Dagat Pasipiko. Ikalawa naman na general track ng bagyo pag buwan ng Hunyo, tumatama sa gitnang bahagi ng bansa,” Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Roxas said.

Pagasa, however, clarified that these were just based on historical data and that the storms that would enter the country could follow a different direction.

Pagasa said Luzon will experience generally fair and warm weather, with the extension of High Pressure Area (HPA) persisting in Central and Northern Luzon.

Expected temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25 to 35 degrees Celsius, similar to Tuguegarao City.

The forecast temperature in other parts of Luzon will range from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius in Legazpi City, 25 to 33 degrees Celsius in Laoag City, 16 to 25 degrees Celsius on Baguio City, 22 to 32 degrees Celsius in Tagaytay, and 26 to 33 degrees Celsius n Puerto Princesa City.

Warm weather is likewise expected in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, with a chance of thunderstorms in afternoon and evening.

Pagasa said the temperature in Iloilo could go as high as 36 degrees Celsius, 34 degrees Celsius in Cebu and 33 degrees Celsius in Davao and Zamboanga.