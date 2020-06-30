Cebu City breaks own record, logs 356 new COVID-19 cases in one day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City broke its own record for the highest number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases logged in a single day as it recorded 353 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

In the past week, the city has averaged 110 new cases per day. But that was pale in comparison to the 353 reported on Tuesday.

According to the Cebu City Health, the cases were recorded in 47 urban and mountain barangays. Most cases were recorded in Barangay Guadalupe with 44 new cases followed by Barangay Sambag 2 with 27 new cases.

Here is the breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City for June 30, 2020:

Apas – 8

Bacayan -6

Banilad – 4

Basak Pardo – 6

Gudalupe – 44

Basak San Nicolas – 7

Barangay Luz – 6

Buhisan – 3

Bulacao – 3

Calamba – 6

Camputhaw – 6

Capitol – 16

Carreta – 1

Cogon Pardo – 7

Day-as – 2

Duljo – 1

Ermita – 1

Hipodromo – 10

Inayawan – 1

Kalubihan – 1

Kalunasan – 2

Kasambagan – 3

Kinasang-an – 9

Labangan – 19

Lahug – 18

Lorega – 3

Mabolo – 14

Mambaling – 6

Pahina Central – 4

Pardo- 9

Parian – 1

Pasil – 1

Punta – 11

Quiot – 7

Sambag 1 – 13

Sambag 2 – 27

San Nicolas Pro – 3

San Roque – 5

Sto. Nino – 2

Suba – 1

T. Padilla – 7

Talamban – 12

Taptap – 7

Tejero – 14

Tinago – 1

Tisa – 9

Zapatera – 2

There are four new cases from unverified barangays.

The city now has a total of 5,494 cases, but only 2,602 are considered as active cases.

The city also recorded 10 recoveries from patients from Barangays Basak San Nicolas, Cogon Pardo, Inayawan, Mabolo, Pari-an, Sawang, Sto. Niño, Talamban, and Tejero.

The total recoveries is now at 2,723 for a recovery rate of 50 percent. No deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

Prior to Tuesday, the previous high recorded in Cebu City was on June 16, when it logged 203 new cases. /bmjo