Foreigner among new COVID-19 patients in Alcoy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 52-year-old male foreigner is among the two new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients recorded in Alcoy town of southeastern Cebu.

Alcoy Mayor Michael Angelo Sestoso, in an official statement issued on Friday, July 3, announced their town logged two new COVID-19 patients.

The foreigner from Sitio-Solong-on in Barangay Tapon, whose nationality was not disclosed, began showing symptoms of the disease last June 29 and underwent swab test the next day, June 30, said Sestoso.

“Aduna siyay travel history sa Carcar City. Karong adlawa, July 3, gipahibalo ang atong Municipal Health Office (MHO) sa taga Provincial Health Office nga nagpositibo siya sa COVID-19,” Sestoso stated.

(He has travel history in Carcar City. Today, July 3, the Provincial Health Office informed our Municipal Health Office that he tested positive for COVID-19.)

The other new COVID-19 patients, according to the mayor, is a 50-year-old man residing in Sitio Labangon, Barangay Labangon.

Sestoso said he was a direct contact of the town’s previously confirmed patient. He said the new patient was also symptomatic.

“Nagpakita pud kini ug symptoms pag June 29 ug gi swab pag June 30 (He began showing symptoms last June 29 and he underwent swab tests on June 30),” he added.

Alcoy is a fifth-class municipality located 101 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. /dbs