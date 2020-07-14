Mandaue logs 58 COVID recoveries, 34 new cases on July 13

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City continues to log additional cases of the coronavirus disease with 34 more on Monday, July 13, but its recovery list also reached 58 on the same day.

A total of 48 of the city’s new recoveries came from the barangays while 10 were from the city jail. With the addition, the city has so far logged a total of 492 COVID-19 recoveries, said a report by the City Public Information Office.

However, the city still has 769 active cases of the infection with 38 deaths. Most of its active case or a total of 746 came from its 27 barangays while 23 others are Persons Deprived of Liberty who remain detained at the Mandaue City Jail.

The city’s COVID-19 cases have already reached a total of 1, 299.

Its new cases come from barangays Cabancalan – 6, Opao – 4, Guizo – 3, Tipolo – 3, Banilad – 2, Basak – 2,Canduman – 2, Alang-Alang – 2, Looc – 1, , Subangdaku – 1, Umapad – 1, Maguikay – 1, Centro – 1, Mantuyong – 1, Bakilid – 1, Paknaan – 1, and Cubacub – 1 with ages ranging from 10 to 74-years-old.

The city also listed as a new case a 74-year-old female patient with an unspecified address.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the PIO said.

Meanwhile, the PIO announced on Monday that the city government will already be giving vitamin C as part of the “stay at home kits” that they distribute to COVID-positive individuals who are now placed on home quarantine.

The city’s stay at home kits also includes rice, canned goods, water, coffee, soap, shampoo, and toothpaste.