‘Chismosas’ helpful in contract tracing, says PRO-7 chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Being a “chismosa” or “chismoso” may help during these trying times.

It may sound funny, but Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), believes gossipers could be useful as contact tracers who can help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) here.

According to Ferro, gossipers usually know the latest news about other people and this may be a way to help gather information useful for the government in its bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

“As what I have said in several pronouncements, it is not only the job or responsibility of the police, military, health workers, and the government. This is a responsibility of all Filipino citizens,” said Ferro.

He said that some members of the community who might be despised for being gossip peddlers could help the community in the fight against COVID-19.

Contact tracing is believed to be one of the most effective tool to be able to contain the spread of the virus, which, according to Ferro, would need more contact tracers. He said help from “chismosas” may make tracing easier.

Ferro said that if the community would only cooperate and collaborate with the government, chances of of winning the battle against COVID-19 would be greater.

“It’s a shared responsibility, so we need to help each other. If everyone will just do their basic responsibility, practice of minimum health standards which are: one, wearing of facemask; second, social distancing; third, frequent washing of hands and using of disinfectants – those are the basic things every Filipino should do,” he said. /bmjo