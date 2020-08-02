Naga mayor places 6 puroks in Pitalo under 15-day localized ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six communities in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando town will be under a 15-day localized enhanced community quarantine beginning Monday, August 3, 2020, until August 17.

San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya issued on Sunday, August 2, Executive Order No. 20 hoisting the quarantine measure over puroks Bugnay, Kalabasa, Pinya, Tambis, Kalubihan, and Avocado.

Barangay Pitalo, with a total of 17 cases of which 12 remains active, has the highest number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection in the southern Cebu town. The Barangay has also logged one COVID-19 related death and four recoveries.

According to the EO, the imposition of the localized enhanced community quarantine was recommended by the municipal task force on COVID-19

“In the same vein, the Municipality of San Fernando reserves the right to place certain puroks under ECQ as may be feasible and necessary to arrest the continued spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that existing quarantine, health, and safety protocols, guidelines, and standards from the IATF are strictly followed in the concerned areas,” the EO reads.

As of August 2, the Municipality of San Fernando has a total of 84 confirmed cases, of which 33 are active. It also has 47 recoveries and four deaths.

The town authorities will be conducting contact tracing activities and collect swab samples on all first-generation contacts of confirmed cases within the localized ECQ period.

The local government will also be issuing a new set of quarantine passes for the households located in the six puroks.

“The one-household-member-to-go-out rule shall be strictly followed. The authorized household member shall only go out of his/her home for medical purposes and to buy the household’s essential needs,” the executive order says.

The local police and the barangay will also establish control points in the entry and exit points of the six puroks to ensure the strict implementation of the quarantine control./dbs