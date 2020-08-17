Harley-Davidson “Motor Fashion”: From Kings of the Road to the Streets

An American company based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Harley-Davidson is best known for producing premium and high-performing motorcycles since 1903. For more than 100 years, Harley-Davidson bikes achieved such an iconic status, and owning a Harley has become a dream for serious motorcycle enthusiasts.

Motoring aficionado and Cebuano businessman, Regan King, is making these dreams come true for many Cebuano and Davaoeño Harley-Davidson fans as they can already get first dibs at the full lineup and the latest releases of power bikes and customization options from his Harley-Davidson of Cebu and Harley-Davidson of Davao local dealerships.

But did you know that apart from Harleys, these showrooms also carry a wide array of wearables and accessories from the legendary Harley-Davidson brand?

“The Runway, ” a virtual fashion show for a cause organized by the Harley-Davidson of Cebu and Harley-Davidson of Davao dealerships featuring members from the local chapters of the exclusive motorcycle community called H.O.G. (Harley-Davidson Owners Group) as models, recently showcased trendy “moto styles” from the Harley-Davidson fashion line.

Here are top styling tips on getting that edgy moto style and street style looks from Harley-Davidson – the king of the road.