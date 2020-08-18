Bike-friendly parking at SM Supermalls

With more and more of us turning to biking as a mode of transportation during the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ), SM Supermalls has created bike parking facilities across its malls.

With organized and secure parking zones designated solely for bicycles, SM hopes to make the riding experience safe and convenient for the growing number of bike commuters, especially in communities where SM malls are located. And the good news is that these spaces are currently free of charge.

For customers who prefer to protect their bikes from the elements, there are covered bike parking areas in SM Aura Premier, The Podium, S Maison, and SM Marikina.

For customers who enjoy the convenience of street-level parking, Mall of Asia, SM By the BAY, SM Megamall, SM BF Paranaque, and SM Olongapo Central are among the malls that offer bike parking areas near the mall’s entrance.

Bike racks are also available in SM City Cebu and at the City Wing Arcade in SM Seaside City Cebu.

Customers have one less thing to worry about when it comes to bike parking safety with on-duty guards manning and securing bike parking areas at all SM malls. In some of the SM malls, security personnel require customers to register in a logbook and submit an ID in exchange for a bike parking pass as an added layer of security.

With SM’s bike-friendly facilities, customers can look forward to a safe, convenient, and enjoyable biking experience. Importantly, SM aims to support inclusive mobility especially during the MECQ, and hopes to encourage more people to take up biking as a healthy and environment-friendly alternative means of transportation beyond the pandemic, which is part of SM’s Green Movement campaign promoting clean, green, sustainable communities.

