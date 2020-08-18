outbrain

Baranagy councilor in Balamban, Cebu arrested for illegal drugs

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 18,2020 - 09:30 PM

Teofilo Bariquatro (second from left), a barangay councilor of Sunog in Balamban town Cebu, is arrested on Tuesday afternoon, August 18, 2020, for violation of Section 11 of RA 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act.| Photo Courtesy of CPPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A councilor of a village in Balamban town in Cebu who had a standing warrant of arrest for an illegal drug case was nabbed on Tuesday afternoon, August 18, 2020.

Teofilo Bariquatro, 48, was arrested the Sitio Sandayong of Barangay Sunog in Balamban. He is a councilor of the said village.

Bariquatro was charged for possession of marijuana plants back in 2005.

The Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) led by Police Lieutenant Randy Korret was able to locate Bariquatro after nine days of monitoring.

According to Korret, a warrant of arrest for possession of illegal drugs was issued for Bariquatro in June 2006 from Honorable Judge Villarin of Regional Trial Court Branch 29 of Toledo City, Cebu.

Bariquito is currently detained at the Balamban Police station for booking procedure before he will brought to the court of origin in  Toledo City. /bmjo

