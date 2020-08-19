Former university instructor caught for drugs in NegOr

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A high-value target who was a former university instructor from Negros Oriental was nabbed by authorities Tuesday night, August 18, 2020, in barangay Bolocboloc in Sibulan town, Negros Oriental.

The suspect was identified as Mark Cavin Ronquillo, 28, jobless and a resident of the area.

Seized from the operation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Philippine National Police of Negros Oriental were three pieces of medium-sized packs of suspected illegal drugs weighing more or less 50 grams with a market value of P340,000.

Ronquillo was put under surveillance for a month as he was suspected for disposing illegal drugs in neighboring cities of Tanjay, Bais, and Dumaguete. In a week, the suspect can allegedly dispose 50 to 100 grams of drugs.

Ronquillos will be facing charges in violation of sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165 or the selling and possession of illegal drugs. /bmjo