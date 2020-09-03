EOC: Gov’t offices in Cebu City needs health protocol officers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center or EOC has asked the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force in Central Visayas (RIATF-7) to require all government agencies holding office in the city to assign a health infection and prevention control officer (HIPCO).

The EOC asked for this after two government offices in the city’s southern district reported cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but the EOC could not immediately lock down the offices as these agencies did not answer to the city government.

“What we are after is the urgency. If we still need to ask the permission of the regional director or even the national office, it will take so long to place a lockdown and conduct immediate contact tracing,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the EOC deputy chief implementor.

Garganera said the RIATF-7 positively responded to the EOCs request and has ordered all government offices not only in Cebu City but in the entire region to assign a HIPCO that would facilitate the protocols for lockdown should a COVID-19 case be identified in their particular office.

The HIPCOS would immediately coordinate with the local government unit (LGU) where their office is located for the protocol of lockdown and disinfection as well as contact tracing.

This would cut the long process and allow the LGU to act on the case and prevent further spread.

“We are happy that the RIATF will adapt the HIPCOs in all government offices. It will really help prevent the spread of the virus,” said the councilor.

As of now, the government agencies are also asked to formulate a working atmosphere that would ensure the health safety of both workers and clients./dbs