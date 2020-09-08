P3.4M worth of illegal drugs confiscated from 19-year-old HVI

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police from the Mabolo Police Station here are preparing charges against a 19-year-old man considered to be a high-value individual (HVI) after he was arrested for illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Estacionan, Baranagy Mabolo on Monday afternoon, September 7, 2020.

Kobe Suralta, a resident of the area, was arrested at his home at around 5:10 p.m. on Monday, after he handed the illegal drugs to the police poseur buyer. At least 500 grams of suspected shabu worth P3.4 million was found in his possession.

Police Major Juanito Alaras, the station commander of Mabolo Police Station, told CDN Digital that they have been trying to identify and locate Suralta since February this year, after some previously arrested individuals pointed him as one of their illegal drug source.

Based on the investigation, Alaras said that Suralta is capable of disposing about 500 grams of illegal drugs per week as he has already established his contacts.

According to Alaras, it took time to locate Suralta as he was careful with who he transacts with. Alaras said that Suralta only transacts with his usual contacts who are capable of meeting near his area. /bmjo

